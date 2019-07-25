Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya lashes out at the principal for rusticating Prachi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ranbir making a sacrifice for Prachi and to honour Abhi’s emotions, getting himself arrested in order to get Prachi released. Later, Pragya leaves to meet the principal and doubts the boy Nish, for planting drugs. Meanwhile, Ranbir gets aquatinted with his cell mate and gets entertained by bullshitting with him. Rhea arrives and requests the lady constable to let her meet him. She comes to see Ranbir and lashes out at him for being smart. She tells him that while he was caged, Prachi was free. She demanded to know the reason why he had done what he had. Ranbir tried to divert her mind while she was not ready to listen to him and leaves in anger.

Here, Vikram and Abhi come to the security person’s house and he gets shocked to see them at his door. They spot a picture of him and Nishant on the wall and question him while he was sweating profusely. Vikram inquires him about the additional web camera which was missing and tells him that he was the CCTV in charge and that he was answerable to them. Ashok makes excuses while Abhi wanted to know who the boy was. Ashok dashes out the door and Abhi and Vikram follow him.

Meanwhile, Pragya comes to meet the principal while the latter accuses Pragya to come without having an appointment. Pragya gets infuriated and lashes out at him for rusticating Prachi without evaluating the integrity of the matter. The principal tells Pragya that since the police had arrested Prachi in the matters of drugs, he could not help but expel her in order to protect the college’s name. Pragya tells that he had rushed his decision, as the police have released Prachi and tells him to cancel the suspension. Just then, Nishant comes to the principal’s office with a file sent by a professor and Pragya stops him. Pragya mocks the principal and tells him that he overlooks bad students who were like parasites in the college. After taking the principal’s permission, Pragya asks Nishant whether or not he knew Prachi. Nishant denied having known Prachi and leaves the cabin making an excuse.

Elsewhere, Prachi comes to the station to meet Ranbir. Ranbir tells Prachi about his new found friend, Jagga, his cell mate. Prachi apologizes to Ranbir for making him fall into trouble; however, Ranbir pacifies her and tells her not to feel guilty. Prachi tells Ranbir that she always thought that he was a spoilt man, but he had changed her impression for him. Ranbir tells her that he did not do anything for her but Abhi. He then tells Prachi to leave, as it wasn’t safe for her in there while Jagga highlights that he felt Prachi was more of a girlfriend to him than Rhea.