Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya meets with an accident

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pragya, Prachi, and Sahana cleaning their new house. Pragya is about to segregate between useful and useless things. Prachi tells her that she will do it because if Pragya does it, she won't throw anything. That reminds her of Abhi. Going down the memory lane, Abhi also tells her the same thing about how she doesn't throw away useless things. Prachi drops something that breaks Pragya's reverie. Abhi meets Dasi and tries to cheer her up.



He then tells her that she has to get well soon and only then will they be able to search for Pragya. Dasi is shocked to hear Abhi say that and asks him if he plans to bring Pragya back home. Abhi agrees to look for Pragya, provided Dasi has her medicines on time. Meera overhears their conversation and is happy. Pragya states that they need to buy a few things for the house. Sahana and Prachi start to mimic Sarita behen, the landlady. They are all having a good time when Sarita behen enters and has a dialogue with them. Abhi is trying to figure out what clothes to wear.



Abhi reminisces about Pragya and how she would help him out with his wardrobe. Meera extends help but Abhi just says Pragya's name and leaves. In the college, Rocky informs Rheea that a video of Prachi slapping her has gone viral. She gets super upset over it and runs away from college. Meera shows interest in Pragya and looks for her picture in the house. However, Aaliya enters Abhi's room and notices her. She wonders what Meera is doing but doesn't question much. Prachi and Pragya are in the market purchasing things. They have cute mother-daughter banter.



Just then, Pragya notices an old lady trying to cross the road. So Pragya goes to help her out. Prachi follows her and asks her to come back as they have to pay the vendor. At the same time, Rhea is driving like a maniac in anger. She sees Prachi in the middle of the road and speeds her car up. However, just when she closes in, Prachi walks away and Rhea accidentally knocks Pragya. Prachi instantly turns and screams 'Maa', while Rhea is shocked.