Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya saves Rhea from the paparazzi; Abhi does not meet her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with the media clamouring around Abhi as he tries to enter the police station from the back exit. Journalists start asking him questions about his parenting towards Rhea. Abhi simply walks into the station to get answers. Dasi is worried for Rhea and starts crying.



As Meera tries to calm her down, Aaliya finds out about the incident. Aaliya is upset that nobody told her about it. Pragya takes Rhea out from the back door. Rhea wonders why she took her from the back exit when Pragya tells her that the media won't understand her reasons. Rhea asks Pragya why she took a stand for her despite knowing the truth.



Pragya then tells her that she is a mother who understands what the family would go through if a girl is sent in lockup. Pragya then adds that she reminds her of someone. Prachi then returns to take Pragya home and leaves Rhea alone. Abhi meets with the inspector when the cop tells him everything about how Pragya took back the FIR. He then adds that if Rhea were raised by Prachi's mother, she wouldn't have turned out like this.



Aaliya is very upset with Meera for not informing her about Rhea's situation. Dasi tries to support Meera but Aaliya insults her also by calling her just a governess. Meera then defends herself and states that Rhea is a very important part of her life. Prachi and Sahana reprimand Pragya for letting Rhea off. Prachi is upset that Pragya went through a lot just to rescue Rhea. Pragya then explains to Sahana and Prachi that in anger people do bad things but they should help her become a better person.



Prachi finally agrees with Pragya as she brings Abhi in the picture. Dasi tells Aaliya that she shouldn't have said such things to Meera. Dasi then tells Aaliya that she did call her up several times but she didn't pick up the call. Rhea then enters the house and Aaliya, Meera and Dasi are relieved. Aaliya asks where Abhi is but she states that he didn't come to help her out. Instead, Prachi's mother came to her rescue.