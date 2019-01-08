Kumkum Bhagya: Purab-Disha disguise to reveal King-Pragya’s secret

MUMBAI: The makers of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya have planned some interesting sequences for its viewers.

As we know, Disha (Ruchi Savarn) and Purab (Vin Rana) are trying hard to make King (Mishal Raheja) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) reveal that they are unmarried and re-unite Pragya with Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia).

Purab and Disha will now disguise as Sardar and Sardarni respectively as officers from Indian embassy and visit King’s house.

They think that when they would ask King to show his and Pragya’s passport, the surnames will be different and with no choice they will have to reveal their unmarried status.

Will Disha and Purab manage to reveal King and Pragya’s secret?