News

Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi get close

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 10:50 AM

MUMBAI: The episode began with Vikram telling Abhi that they have to introduce Ranbir as the person who will take over the business. Abhi decides to join Vikram. Rhea takes Ranbir away once the announcement is done. 

They go to the terrace; Rhea tells him that she needs to break-up with him as she can’t tolerate him anymore. Rhea leaves and Ranbir follows her. Then to avoid Ranbir, Prachi goes to attend the party where she meets dadi. However, Ranbir takes Prachi to a corner when she is on her way to the kitchen. He warns her and asks her to stay out of his personal life. He tells her that if Prachi interferes again then he would force Prachi to marry him. 
Rhea sees then getting close with each other, she gets upset and leaves. Ranbir sees her leaving and he starts following her again. Shahana teases Prachi.

Ranbir takes Rhea into a room and locks it. He tries to tell her that she has got it all wrong. But Rhea refuses to agree and tells him that she know that he has proposed Prachi.
Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, Vikram in Kumkum Bhagya, Ekta in Kumkum Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya Update, Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, Kumkum Bhagya Full Episode, Zee TV, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis...

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis on Dance India Dance sets
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh

past seven days