Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi get close

MUMBAI: The episode began with Vikram telling Abhi that they have to introduce Ranbir as the person who will take over the business. Abhi decides to join Vikram. Rhea takes Ranbir away once the announcement is done.



Ranbir takes Rhea into a room and locks it. He tries to tell her that she has got it all wrong. But Rhea refuses to agree and tells him that she know that he has proposed Prachi. Rhea sees then getting close with each other, she gets upset and leaves. Ranbir sees her leaving and he starts following her again. Shahana teases Prachi.

They go to the terrace; Rhea tells him that she needs to break-up with him as she can’t tolerate him anymore. Rhea leaves and Ranbir follows her. Then to avoid Ranbir, Prachi goes to attend the party where she meets dadi. However, Ranbir takes Prachi to a corner when she is on her way to the kitchen. He warns her and asks her to stay out of his personal life. He tells her that if Prachi interferes again then he would force Prachi to marry him.