Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir misses Prachi and remembers the time he spent with her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Aaliya telling Disha to prove that she will not steal Purab from her. She blames Disha and keeps taunting. Aaliya introduces Disha with her son Aryan. Disha gets shocked seeing Aaliya and Purab's son.

Pallavi gets happy after receiving a gift from Vikram. She keeps smiling and flaunting the ring. Vikram's mother in law comes and asks Pallavi her secret of being happy. Pallavi tells her mother in law that Vikram gave her a gift. But Pallavi's mother in law tells her that this is the same ring he had gifted her ring during Karva Chauth.

On the other side, Ranbir misses Prachi and remembers the time he spent with her. Vikram goes to take Ranbir for the party but he refuses. Ranbir asks Vikram about the meaning of true love. Pallavi enters Ranbir's room and gets angry at Vikram for making her fool.

Disha cries her heart out remembering Aaliya's words. She misses the time she spent with Purab. Rishabh gets worried seeing Disha emotional. She tells him to leave but Rishabh denies. Everyone gathers to celebrate Aaliya and Purab's anniversary. CM goes on the stage and praises Abhi and Pragya for their social work. She gives them bravery award. Abhi tells CM that Pragya is not there but her daughter Prachi can receive the award on behalf of her mother.