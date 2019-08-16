Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir tells his friends that he likes Rhea

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prachi calling Pragya. She tells Pragya about Disha.Pragya gets tensed to know that Disha was crying and she was devastated. Pragya decides to call Disha. Sarita asks her to directly meet Disha at Mehra mansion so that she can receive the award too. But Pragya feels that Disha must be busy so better to call her. Meanwhile, Prachi feels uneasy so she goes outside the party hall. Shahana wonders about it. While Prachi goes on the terrace, Ranbir follows her. Prachi sees him drinking beer. Ranbir tries to impress her but Prachi gets irked with his behaviour. While talking to Prachi, beer gets pilled off on Ranbir’s blazer. Prachi takes a tissue paper to clean the blazer. He feels something when Prachi comes close to him. Prachi asks him not to have drinks as his parents will get hurt to know that. But Ranbir leaves from there as he gets irritated with her lecture.



Meanwhile, Abhi finds Purab upset. He asks about the issue. Purab shares about his past with Disha which being painful for him. He feels guilty for leaving Disha and seeing her in pain. Purab assumes that Disha hates him a lot. Abhi convinces Purab that Disha doesn’t hate him. Abhi also identifies that Purab is scared whether Disha will accept him if he goes back to her. While both of them are discussing about Disha, Aryan comes there. He calls them for the cake cutting. Abhi also asks Purab about going close to Aliya but Purab avoids telling him about Aliya’s health issue. On the other hand, Prachi tries to make Ranbir understand that drinking is not that good. But Ranbir doesn’t pay attention to her. So Prachi leaves from there. In the mean time, Disha enters a room. She keeps crying a lot as Aliya tells her that Purab is her husband and not Disha’s. Disha tries to make herself calm down as she doesn’t want to get weak but the old memories with Purab keep on flashing on her eyes. Disha goes to wash her face in the wash room, while Pragya calls on her number.



By that time Aliya enters the room. She gets angry to see Pragya calling Disha. She remembers how Abhi was hurt with Pragya’s behaviour. Disha comes out of the wash room. Aliya taunts her for trying to come into Purab’s life again with her emotional drama. He warns Disha to stay away from Purab. Disha clears Aliya that she is not interested in Aliya’s husband as she loves her husband Purab who was very different than earlier. But Aliya still doesn’t believe on Disha pretending that she hates Purab. She asks for a proof from Disha for not snatching Purab from him. Meanwhile, Ranbir enjoys drinks with his friends on the terrace. Ranbir tells his friends that he likes Rhea. On the other hand, Rhea’s friend Dimpy shares that she likes Aryan. But Rhea humiliates Dimpy telling her that she is not of her class. She also asks one of Ranbir’s friends to entertain Dimpy but those friends also ignore Dimpy. Rhea takes Ranbir aside. She informs Ranbir that she had sent Prachi on the terrace purposely. Ranbir tells Rhea that he will not be able to do it. Rhea makes Ranbir emotionally blackmail to make Ranbir boosted with confidence again.