Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea and Naina gear up for a college outing

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s popular show, Kumkum Bhagya, has a lot of drama in store for the audience.

Abhi gets to know about Rhea’s act to spoil the image of Prachi, and thus, he slaps her hard.

Next, both Rhea and Prachi gear up for the college outing.

They pack their bags in their respective houses, when both Abhi and Pragya try to put it into their heads to not end up creating more trouble with the other.

Abhi tells Rhea to behave well with Prachi. On the other hand, Pragya advises Prachi to keep a distance with Rhea and not get into a problem yet again with her.

It will be interesting to know how both Prachi and Rhea behave at the outing.