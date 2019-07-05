Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea asks Prachi to stay away from Ranbir

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ranbir telling Abhi that he wants his guitar. Abhi says my favourite guitar and says I will bring. Aryan asks Shahana if she needs help. Shahana tells that her dress is torn. Dimpy and Shaina come there and tell that they tear her dress for arguing with Aryan. Aryan scolds them for doing that. Shaina asks if something is going on between them. Shahana says he is not my type. Aryan thinks what her type is. Abhi gives guitar to Ranbir and asks him to feel music and make song. He misses Pragya. Ranbir asks who? Abhi says she is not here. He asks about his girlfriend. Ranbir says I don’t have. Abhi promises that when he tells her name then he will tell the name of the woman whom he is missing. Shahana is crying as her dress is torn. Prachi says she will fix it and stitch it in a minute.

Abhi hears them and recalls an incident. An fb is shown, Pragya tells him that this is jugaad and shows her saree. Abhi says your husband will not let you do the jugaad as you will have no problem. Fb ends. Prachi says it is not helplessness, but enjoyment. Abhi thinks if Prachi has same sense of Pragya and thinks if she also misses him.

An fb is shown, Pragya misses Abhi. He recalls Abhi lighting many candles and planning surprise for her. He says I brought something for you. hua hai aaj pehli baar song plays….He asks her to kiss on his cheeks. He makes her wear anklet. Pragya asks what is more? He says his heart beat will be heard with the anklet sound. Fb ends. Pragya lights the candle and remembers him.

Meera is looking at Abhi and smiles. Later, she collides with Abhi when the electricity is off for the performance. Meera says sorry. Abhi asks are you fine? Ranbir sings song Elahi mera dil aaye….and plays guitar. Ranbir and Rhea start dancing, while Aryan dances with Prachi. Partners change. Prachi comes to Ranbir and dances. Prachi makes him fall.

Pallavi asks Meera if everything is fine. Rhea comes to Prachi and tells that she is not interested in any kind of friendship with her. She asks her not to fly high and says I know all your plans. She says you made me fall and pretend to be innocent. Prachi says it was done by Shahana mistakenly. Rhea says she is not a small kid to believe her and asks her to stay away from Ranbir. Prachi says even I want to say the same and asks her not to give her even five and says I will not give him even zero. Rhea asks him to stay away from Ranbir. Meera comes there and asks what they are talking about? Rhea says we are talking about Ranbir. She goes with her. Prachi thinks Rhea is concerned for her being Abhi’s daughter.

Vikram tells Abhi that he will handle work. Abhi says you are also yearning for money and thinks of ways to earn money. Vikram says not really, and says I think about family also. Abhi says one percent family and 99 percent business. Vikram says I am not lucky as you, you have life and I have wife. He says I stay in office to be away from my wife. He says everyone agree with me here. Abhi gets upset with him. He thinks my Pragya was not like that and thinks she was so good and thinks his happiness and destiny is taken by Pragya with her. He wishes if he meets Pragya again and stay with her again. He gets tears on his eyes. Prachi sees him wiping tears.