Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea comes to meet Pragya

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Aaliya beating Nishant in the lock up and twists his hand. Nishant shouts, but nobody hears his screams. Aaliya takes out her earrings and pierces in his hand and then wears it again. Nishant shouts. Rhea asks her to hurry up. Aaliya asks Nishant if he will take Rhea’s name. Inspector, Abhi and Vikram come there. Abhi says Aaliya you are here. Inspector says she can’t touch the man in custody. He says he can file case against her. Abhi asks why did she come? Aaliya says you people didn’t tell me, as I am nobody. He asks why did you come? Aaliya says this man trapped innocent girl like Prachi and got angry seeing her. Rhea thinks she is clearing her side. Aaliya asks Abhi not to trust him and says he can trap anyone, you, Vikram or me. She says lets police do the work and says lets go. Abhi says I know how much to trust him and asks Nishant to tell who asked him to keep drugs in Prachi’s bags. Nishant says I will tell the name, but you won’t believe me. He says your daughter Rhea. Shahana sees Aryan in the college and smiles seeing him. He asks why are you smiling at me and says you always fight with me. Shahana says I came to thank you as you…and then says she is happy and saying thanks to everyone. She says she is waiting for Prachi. Aryan says I am waiting for Ranbir. She asks do you wait for him daily? He asks why? She thinks why is she behaving strangely and thinks something is strange. He sits on the opposite chair and says we will wait together, as I will look as fool. Shahana says we both will look fool. Aryan says if we don’t talk then they will think we are strange. Shahana says you are right. Nishant tells that Rhea had insulted his Chacha and that’s why he planned to keep drugs in her bags, but mistakenly kept drugs in Prachi’s bags. Abhi says Rhea did right. Vikram scolds him for taking Rhea’s name and asks why you took her name. Abhi asks Inspector not to call him again for Nishant.

Aaliya asks Rhea to meet her in the car. Rhea asks her how she convinced Nishant? A fb is shown, Aaliya threatens him and tells that she will give money to his man and will take him out from jail and set his life, but if he takes Rhea’s name then she will make his life a living hell in jail. Fb ends. Rhea thanks Aaliya. Aaliya asks her to relax.

Ranbir comes there wearing headphone and listening to music. He collides with Prachi. Prachi says we are in college, this headphone is not allowed in college. He takes it out. She says she wants to talk to him. Ranbir says I know what you want to say and why you remember to talk to me. She asks why you are upset? Ranbir says you will scold me and call me mannerless, and all manners are in you. He says you will make me realize that I am mannerless, but I am not in a mood to hear your lecture. Prachi says I thought you are good and have manners, but you are good in front of your family. She says you were good till yesterday and now you got arrogance in college. She goes upset. Ranbir calls her secretary and asks her to come to college on time. Shahana comes to Prachi. Aryan goes to Ranbir. Prachi is angry at Ranbir. Shahana says do you know what happened with me.

Beeji comes to Ranbir and asks her to come near her. He asks what happened? Beeji says you know that I love you very much and says she don’t like to see him in jail. Ranbir says I am outside now and tells that it is not a bad place. He says he made a friend in jail also and he was so nice. Beeji says no criminal is good. She says she don’t like it. He gets Prachi’s call and she asks him to bring blue color file from his house. Ranbir asks who is boss and asks her to come to his house and take the file. Prachi thinks he became arrogant after becoming boss. Beeji asks who was on the call? Ranbir tells that she is so arrogant. Beeji says don’t know if you will fall in love with her. Ranbir says no and tells that she has not even one quality to impress me. He says I love someone else. Beeji asks whom? He recalls Rhea asking him not to tell anyone about her. Beeji gives him promise and asks him to tell. He describes Rhea. Beeji asks him not to bring her infront of her. Ranbir says he is joking.

Pragya is stitching something. Shahana says she wants to learn later. Prachi searches for dupatta. Shahana says you are wearing this. Prachi goes. Pragya closes the door. Prachi rings the bell. Pragya opens the door. Prachi comes inside and says she forgot her purse. She gets her purse and goes. Door bell rings again. Pragya opens the door and finds Rhea standing.