Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea takes Pragya’s help to cure Abhi’s cold

The episode starts with Shaina asking Rhea if she didn't go home. Rhea tells that bridge collapsed so they came here. Shaina asks her about Prachi. Rhea says I don't want to hear her name, she is inauspicious for me. Dimpy asks her to give answer to Prachi. Rhea says she don't want to do anything. Prachi comes there, looks at them and goes. Dimpy says she is showing attitude and tells Shaina that Prachi knows that they were with Rhea and will not leave us. Rhea comes to her room. Abhi is waiting for her and apologizes for shouting at her. Rhea says I am sorry as well and hugs him. Abhi says I shouldn't have shouted and got upset with you and says I should have asked you why you did this. Rhea says she did this to get his attention and tells that since Prachi came, he is not loving her. Abhi says nobody can take your place, you are my life and says Prachi is a sweet girl and is like her sister. Rhea says she is not my sister. Abhi asks her not to have any hard feelings for Prachi and asks her to go and talk to her. Rhea says she was not in the tent when I went to talk to her. He asks her to meet Prachi.

Rhea comes to Pragya’s room and says I saw Prachi going from here. Pragya asks her to come inside. Rhea says Dad wants her to apologize to Prachi and her. Pragya says your dad is right and says your fight will end with her. Prachi comes there. Pragya asks Rhea to tell what she wants. Rhea recalls getting slaps from everyone and says I don’t want to say. She is about to go. Pragya holds her hand and says your dad will feel bad. Rhea comes to Prachi and says I want to say something. Prachi says you came here to meet my mum. Pragya says Prachi..Rhea says I want to apologize to you for whatever I did and goes. Prachi closes the door. Pragya tells Prachi why she showed attitude. Prachi says her dad must have asked us. Pragya asks her to forgive her. Prachi says I will try. Pragya goes. Prachi thinks don’t know how her Papa handles her. Abhi comes near the reception. The lady asks can I help you. Abhi says no. The lady says I want to say something. Abhi says I love someone and there is nobody like her. Abhi and Pragya towards each other. Just then electricity goes and they see each other in the flickering thunderstorm light. Abhi searches her. Pragya also searches for him. They come near the bus and check for each other. Pragya thinks I thought you are here, but it was a feeling. Abhi says it was not you, but your memory. Pragya thinks your memories are still in my heart. She goes inside the farm house. Abhi is still standing out. Prachi asks Pragya to come and says Shahana is waiting for dinner.

Abhi sneezes in his room. Vikram asks why did you go out and says you are not a kid. Ranbir comes there. Vikram asks where was he? Ranbir says I met Aryan. Ranbir says there is some lookalike of Aryan in our college. Abhi asks Vikram to leave Ranbir. Abhi sneezes. Rhea says you shall take something. Rhea and Ranbir go out. Rhea asks Receptionist to call doctor and tells that her dad got cold and now fever. Ranbir comes and says it is just cold and fever. Rhea asks her not to upset her. Receptionist calls Doctor and asks him to come as a guest is having cold and fever. She then asks Ranbir if he didn’t propose her yet. Ranbir asks how to propose her and blushes. Aryan and Shahana have an argument. Ranbir interferes. Aryan says she is calling him monkey etc. Shahana goes. Ranbir tells Aryan that it is difficult to impress Rhea. Rhea comes to Abhi’s room and tells that receptionist called doctor, but he is late. She says she knows whom to call and calls Pragya for help. She asks her to come to her room and tells that something happened to my dad. Pragya says I will come there. Vikram asks her if she trust her like Meera. Rhea says I do trust her like Meera and says I trust her. She says Prachi’s mum is a motherly figure and says she is not missing her mother who left her and says Prachi’s mum is best.

Pragya comes to reception and asks if there is any doctor here. Receptionist says she has called the doctor already for Mr. Mehra. Pragya asks her to send some ice cubes. Vikram tells Rhea that he will go to reception and asks them to send the doctor fast. Pragya comes there. Vikram opens the door and checks for his phone. Pragya doesn’t see him as he is behind the door. Rhea comes and asks her to see her dad. Pragya asks her to give handkerchief or any napkin. Rhea goes to bring napkin.