Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea takes Pragya’s help to cure Abhi’s cold

MUMBAI:The episode starts with Shaina asking Rhea if she didn’t go home. Rhea tells that bridge collapsed so they came here. Shaina asks her about Prachi. Rhea says I don’t want to hear her name, she is inauspicious for me. Dimpy asks her to give answer to Prachi. Rhea says she don’t want to do anything. Prachi comes there, looks at them and goes. Dimpy says she is showing attitude and tells Shaina that Prachi knows that they were with Rhea and will not leave us. Rhea comes to her room. Abhi is waiting for her and apologizes for shouting at her. Rhea says I am sorry as well and hugs him. Abhi says I shouldn’t have shouted and got upset with you and says I should have asked you why you did this. Rhea says she did this to get his attention and tells that since Prachi came, he is not loving her. Abhi says nobody can take your place, you are my life and says Prachi is a sweet girl and is like her sister. Rhea says she is not my sister. Abhi asks her not to have any hard feelings for Prachi and asks her to go and talk to her. Rhea says she was not in the tent when I went to talk to her. He asks her to meet Prachi.
Rhea comes to Pragya’s room and says I saw Prachi going from here. Pragya asks her to come inside. Rhea says Dad wants her to apologize to Prachi and her. Pragya says your dad is right and says your fight will end with her. Prachi comes there. Pragya asks Rhea to tell what she wants. Rhea recalls getting slaps from everyone and says I don’t want to say. She is about to go. Pragya holds her hand and says your dad will feel bad. Rhea comes to Prachi and says I want to say something. Prachi says you came here to meet my mum. Pragya says Prachi..Rhea says I want to apologize to you for whatever I did and goes. Prachi closes the door. Pragya tells Prachi why she showed attitude. Prachi says her dad must have asked us. Pragya asks her to forgive her. Prachi says I will try. Pragya goes. Prachi thinks don’t know how her Papa handles her. Abhi comes near the reception. The lady asks can I help you. Abhi says no. The lady says I want to say something. Abhi says I love someone and there is nobody like her. Abhi and Pragya towards each other. Just then electricity goes and they see each other in the flickering thunderstorm light. Abhi searches her. Pragya also searches for him. They come near the bus and check for each other. Pragya thinks I thought you are here, but it was a feeling. Abhi says it was not you, but your memory. Pragya thinks your memories are still in my heart. She goes inside the farm house. Abhi is still standing out. Prachi asks Pragya to come and says Shahana is waiting for dinner.
