Kumkum Bhagya: Rohit threatens Pragya to kill CM

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Rohit telling Sudhir that Mr Mehra is watching him and asks him not to shoot CM. He sends CM to room and asks Abhi to meet her. Dadi asks Mitali why the light went suddenly. They ask Prachi. Prachi says I will just check; it may be a small issue. Mitali asks her not to touch the wire and be careful. Prachi asks Dasi to rest and says they will hear CM’s speech. Meera, Pallavi and Beeji like Prachi and praise her. Dadi gets emotional and says Prachi used to talk like her. Mitali asks her to remember about the good moments. Meera thinks Dasi thinks Prachi is like Pragya, but I think she is like her mom Anuradha. She says anyone will fall for her, except Mehra who loves Pragya even now. Abhi meets CM and tells her that he thinks that someone wants to attack her. Rohit says it is opposition party work and says no bullet is shot. He says if bullet is shot then I will bear it. CM says he is right and says opposition wants people not to hear my speech and thoughts. Abhi says okay, as long as you are fine. CM says she will go after giving the speech. Abhi asks her to sit in CCTV room.

The lady takes Pragya to an isolated room and says she would have killed her right there, but Rohit wants to talk to you. Pragya says it is my wish not to kill CM and takes the knife kept there. The lady asks commandos to tie her with chair. Pragya asks them to leave her and says you are very cheap, Vasudha ji did so much for you and you…The lady says she has done her duty being a CM. Pragya says she has done so much good work and social service. The lady asks her to stop her nonsense. Rohit asks her to clap and says we are cheap because God gave all the goodness to her. He says we can’t kill CM as she is in CCTV room. If we kill her, then enquiry will be on us. Pragya refuses to kill CM. Rohit says we will kill your daughter. Pragya says my daughter is not with you. Rohit beats his guard and drinks wine. He asks Sudhir to enquire with Ranbir about Pragya’s daughter. Sudhir goes. Rohit eats elaichi as wine smell comes from his mouth.

Pallavi makes Ranbir drink juice and says she will take care of him even if he is 50. He laughs and says you will be old and I will make you drink juice with my hand. Beeji comes there. Ranbir says beeji will be much old. Sudhir comes to Ranbir and asks about Pragya’s daughter showing her picture. Ranbir calls Prachi, but she rejects the call. He comes to her and tells that her mum is searching her. Sudhir asks her to come with him and takes her with him.

CM asks Rohit about Bharti. Abhi comes there. Rohit says she went home. CM calls her and identifies her ring tone. Rohit says many people’s ring tone is same. They go to room and get her phone. Rohit sees blood stain and throws ketch up bottle on the floor to hide the blood stain. He then tells CM that he is doubtful as he heard Bharti’s conversation with her boyfriend who is in Army. He says she was telling him that she will not die in love. Abhi says I will file police complaint. Rohit stops him and asks CM to rest there. Abhi says she will rest in that room. CM goes to CCTV room. Rohit gets angry on Abhi.

Disha gets teary eyed and sad. Dadi sees her and comes to her. Prachi goes with Sudhir. Dadi asks Disha how is she? Disha asks how are you? Dadi says I am fine. Disha hugs her. Someone calls Disha. Disha says I will come, I have work. Dadi says do the work, but don’t leave me. Disha says how to stay as he left me, there is no reason now. She goes. Sudhir signs Rohit. Rohit thinks I will see how she refuses now. The lady tells Pragya that it was destiny that she came here to kill CM. She says we will be safe and the opposition will be blamed.