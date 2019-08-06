Kumkum Bhagya’s ‘AbhiGya’ and Kundali Bhagya’s ‘PreeRan’ have taken ROMANCE to an all-new level!

MUMBAI: Abhi and Pragya (Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha) of Kumkum Bhagya are one of the most loved couples on television today.



We have seen them fall in love, grow in love, fall out of love, and fall head over heels in love with each other again. Every time Pragya lands in trouble, Abhi, like her knight in shining armour, saves her. Pragya too is a pillar of strength and supports Abhi in his weak moments.Fans fondly call them AbhiGya.



Kumkum Bhagya is one of the top-rated shows in the country and has consistently topped the BARC charts. Thus, the makers churned out a spin-off titled Kundali Bhagya, which features Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) and Shraddha Arya (Preeta) in the lead roles. The duo's love for each other is inspiring, and we just cannot have enough of PreeRan's romance.





Both shows are helmed by Balaji Telefilms (no surprise there) and have the audience glued to their TV screens with the endless twists and turns they frequently introduce.Show your love for the couples in the comments section below!