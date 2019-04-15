News

Kumkum Bhagya’s five-year journey

MUMBAI: Queen of Hindi soaps, Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya is a hit with viewers. What is it about Kumkum Bhagya that makes it more successful than the rest of the shows? Is it the chemistry of the lead pair, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, or the incomplete love story of Pragya and Abhi? The serial has completed five years today and is still going strong and faring well on the rating charts.

The show recently took a leap of 20 years, and loyal viewers are still hooked to it.

In these five years, many actors have been replaced, while others have bid adieu to the show, but what has remained constant is the love of fans towards the show.

The credit goes to the entire hard-working team, especially the lead couple played by Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. In these five years, the makers have beautifully shown the journey of Abhi and Pragya, who are now playing parents of grown-up kids.

On this special occasion, Shabbir and Sriti shared a beautiful post on completing 5 successful years and thanked Ekta Kapoor for such a great show. Take a look!
View this post on Instagram

Here’s celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language , a big #thankyou to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given #kumkumbhagya , for always keeping it at the top ,no matter where it aired , and what language , We , as a team , are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade (thats a biggie ) and we really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come ! P.s. To the best team ever !!! It really all comes together because of each and every one of them ! #5yearsofkkb #abhipragya #gratitude #happybirthday #bestfansever #balajitelefilms #bestshowever #iconic #zeetv #indiantelevision

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

View this post on Instagram

Kumkum Bhagya has been just love and a lot of fun... I have found friends and family in this show in some people and both in some. The last five years have been the best. I am as much of a fan of this show as anyone else. I love how it’s inappropriately funny at times and appropriately emotional at other times. I have so much love and gratitude for everyone who has walked in and and out of this show Allah waariyaan is so much more than a song for me...for all of us Thank you so much people.. all of you people in front of the camera and behind... in front of the screens Lots and lots of happy love to everyone!!! Thank you @ektaravikapoor for getting us all together Thank you @varunthebabbar @shri.n Ravi ji for making work look like a grand vacation. The production team is one of the best that I’ve ever worked with. I throw my weight around and they never seem to complain. This had to be said And thank you on behalf of my family that is the cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya. *cue for chorus

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Here’s wishing the entire team congratulations!
past seven days