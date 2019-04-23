Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabir Ahluwalia gives credit to Ekta Kapoor and Balaji for what he is today

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia, who is one of the most popular faces of small screen, says that his ongoing television project, Kumkum Bhagya, is his baby and that the show has given him everything.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Kumkum Bhagya stars the actor opposite Sriti Jha. The show has completed five years.

Considering the fact that Shabir will soon be venturing into web series, there were reports that the actor might quit Kumkum Bhagya, however, all these are just rumours.

He said to Mid Day, "Kumkum is my baby; the show has given me everything. I am still on air, trying my best to entertain the audience. Hopefully, they will lap up what's in store after the generation leap."

When asked how has his equation changed with his co-star Sriti in these five years, the actor said that they feel like they have completed their primary education together. Calling Sriti a fantastic actor and a great human being, he said that she is one of the nicest co-stars he worked with.

Speaking about Ekta Kapoor and Balaji, Shabir said that the production house is like a family to him and that his comfort level with Balaji and Ekta is unparalleled and credited them to what he is today.