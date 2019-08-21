Kumkum Bhagya: Sahana is upset with Prachi for not supporting Rhea

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pallavi and Dadi enjoying breakfast made by her. Vikram and Ranbir also come over and the family has a cute bonding session over paratha. Vikram then announces that he is taking Pallavi for shopping. Ranbir announces that he will also join the two for their shopping. But Vikram manages to convince Ranbir to stay out of it.



Pragya and Sarita have come for shopping for her at a mall. Pallavi and Vikram also arrive at the same mall for their shopping. Vikram gushes over Pallavi which makes her blush. Hence, she asks him to go away to another counter. Sahana is speaking to Prachhi to come to college as soon as possible when Rhea splashes water on her by driving on a puddle. She loses her cool and confronts Rhea about the same. Prachi also comes over to calm the situation but Sahana and Rhea don't shut up.



Sahana is upset with Prachi for not supporting Rhea. Pragya and Pallavi meet each other at the mall when shopping. Vikram and Sarita also meet each other and they individually engage in conversation. Pragya then sees Vikram and assumes it is Mr. Mehra.



Vikram receives a call from Abhi and he breaks the news that he is leaving Pallavi. Pragya overhears the conversation and is not happy with it. Abhi tries to convince him out of it but Vikram cuts the call. Basically, Vikram is trying to teach Abhi a lesson and pulls a prank.



Pragya approaches Vikram and explains to him that he shouldn't make such a terrible mistake by leaving Pallavi. She talks about Rhea also and Vikram is unable to understand what is going on. Vikram finally states that Rhea is not his daughter which Pragya doesn't understand and calls him Mr. Mehra. Vikram then says that he is not Mr. Mehra but his friend is.



Pragya thinks Vikram is lying and doesn't listen to him at all. Rhea's friends keep talking about how she insulted Sahana by splashing dirty water on her. Prachi and Sahana overhear this and are not happy about it. Pragya is angry and tells Sarita that she wants to adopt Rhea from her step-mother because Mr. Mehra is horrible.



She tells Sarita that Mr. Mehra plans to leave his wife and family to live on his own. Sarita then tells her that Me Mehra is a single parent with one daughter. Sarita realises that Pragya is speaking about Mr. Kohli and not Me Mehra and tells her about the same.