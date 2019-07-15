Kumkum Bhagya star cast enjoy an ADVENTUROUS trip

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and is ruling the TRP charts these days. The show is being loved by the viewers, and the leads of the show, Shabbir and Sristi, have become a household name.



One of the main reasons why the serial is doing so well is because the star cast gets well of screen. The star cast shares a great friendship and camaraderie with one another and that is what reflects on the show.



The best part of this show, according to the fans, is the little ‘abhigya’ moments that they get to watch. The old Kumkum Bhagya was all about Pragya and Abhi’s love story and the hardships that they had to face in their lives.



The team of the show has a lot of fun together on sets and off-screen as well. The cast has bonded really well over time and spend a lot of time together even when they are not shooting for the show.



Recently, the entire team had an off and hence they decided to enjoy the holiday in an adventurous way. The cast including Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Shikha Singh, Ruchi Savarn, Ashlesha Savant, Aparna Mishra. Along with Shabir, his wife Kanchi Kaul and kids also accompanied them.



Sriti Jha shared a photo with the full gang and captioned it saying ‘that’s how we partayyy on a sundayyy.’



Check the post here: