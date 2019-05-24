Kumkum Bhagya: Will Pragya reveal Abhi's truth to Prachi?

MUMBAI: The episode begins with doctors checking Abhi's condition. Abhi starts remembering how he met Pragya and met with the fatal accident as well. He removes the saline and tries to walk to check for Pragya. As Abhi leaves the room, he notices her speaking the doctor. Thee nurses force Abhi to go back to the room. Pragya senses that Abhi might have woken up but by then he is taken inside again. The doctor informs Pragya that she has less time to find blood for Abhi. Pragya decides to ask Prachi to donate the blood because they have the same type. She gives Prachi a call and Prachi immediately starts apologising for her actions. Pragya then tells her about Abhi's condition and asks Prachi if she can come to the hospital and donate her blood. Prachi agrees to come over and quickly leaves. Aaliya and Rhea are on their way to the hospital. However, they are freaking out because of Abhi's condition. Aaliya then asks Rhea to speak to Prachi and get Pragya's number to confirm the hospital where Abhi has been admitted. Prachi has forgotten her phone at home. Sahana picks up the call and instead of giving Pragya's number, she starts insulting her.



Sarita takes the call from Sahana and also insults Rhea. Basically, Rhea does not get Pragya's number. The tension in the car continues as they do not get Pragya's number. In another car, Vikram, Meera and the others are reaching the hospital. In the hospital, Pragya is waiting for Prachi to arrive. Prachi then asks Pragya who the man is but Pragya lies. A nurse arrives and Pragya states that Prachi is her daughter. To this, the nurse adds then it makes sense for her to donate. Prachi is confused but doesn't say anything.



Everybody reaches the hospital and Taiji asks Meera, Rhea, and Vikram to not enter the hospital to meet Abhi. Taiji then blames Rheea for everything that happened to Abhi. She reveals how Prachi tried to kill herself. Pragya receives the good news that Prachi's blood matches with Abhi's and the operation have been a success. Pragya goes to visit Abhi and tells him that the one who donated blood to save him was none other than his daughter, Prachi.