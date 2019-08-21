Kumkum Bhagya's Shabir Ahluwalia, Naina, Mugdha and others have a get together

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular TV soaps. The show is popular for its interesting narrative and it has a loyal fan following. Another fact that fans love is how the cast bonds off-screen. The team is like a happy big family.

The team of the show always make sure that they have a get-together to unwind and have a gala time. Recently, the cast enjoyed a fun trekking day. And now, Shabir Ahluwalia, Naina Singh and Mugdha Chapekar, Ashlesha Savant, Ruchi Savarn, Supriya Shukla and Arjit Taneja among others from new and old generation of the show came together and had an amazing time at Sriti Jha's house. Many actors took to their social media handle to share their selfies as they partied. Naina shares a lot of pictures and captioned the same as, "ll about last night !! Thanks @itisriti for a fun night!! #nonaberrry #aboutlastnight #kkb #sritijha #shabirahluwalia #fun #whatanight #love #family #loveyou."

Take a look below: