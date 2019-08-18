Kunal accepts mistake marries Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is up for new turn in the story.

Kunal had runaway from wedding as per Meenakshi's plan and Abeer takes challenge to get him back.

Abeer takes challenge to get Kunal back and make this wedding happen at any cost.

Here Abeer finally finds Kunal and makes him understand that he is doing wrong with a girl who loves him.

Kunal also knows that he is not right as he knows that Kuhu loves him but he had played with her.

Abeer convinces Kunal to return and Kunal accepts his mistake and comes to marry Kuhu.

Maheshwari's are unaware of all blunder and here Kunal, Kuhu's wedding will happen.