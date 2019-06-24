News

Kunal and Abir's huge fight in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

24 Jun 2019 01:38 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Directors Kut) has been gaining a lot of popularity among the audience.

TellyChakkar.com broke the news of actress Palak Purswani entering the show.

(Read here: Palak Purswani to enter Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke )

Palak will play the character of Kunal’s ex-fiance Shweta. Shweta will make a re-entry in Kunal’s life. However, Abir will ask Kunal to be aware of Shweta and not fell into her trap.

Kunal who is already miffed with Abir will argue with him and ask him why would he listen to him. The duo will indulge in a heated argument because of which Abir will tell him that he will never interfere in his life.

past seven days