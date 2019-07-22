News

Kunal and Kuhu's BIG TRAP for Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director's Kut) is all set for high-voltage drama. 

Loyal viewers of the show will soon witness major twists in the show. 

After a lot of hardships, finally, both the families have agreed for Kunal (Rithvik Arora) and Kuhu's (Kaveri Priyam) marriage. 

Abir's Nanaji soon announces Kunal and Kuhu's grand sangeet, which will be organized by Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir (Shaheer Shaikh). 

Amidst the wedding preps, Kunal and Kuhu will plot a trap for Mishti. However, Abir will support Mishti. Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) will be upset about Abir and Mishti's relationship. 

How do you think Meenakshi will plan against Mishti? What are your views on the upcoming episode? Post your thoughts in the comments section below. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

