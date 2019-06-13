News

Kunal and Kuhu's emotional hug in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 04:00 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer will soon express his feelings to Mishti. Moreover, Kunal and Kuhu’s relationship will also blossom.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal is shocked to know that Mishti is with Abeer in the village.

Kunal hates Mishti and does not want her to be around his brother. Thus, he also decides to go to the village.

Kunal doesn’t want Mishti to come in between Abeer and him.

Kuhu accompanies Kunal to the village, but they are both unaware that they all will land in trouble as Swapan kidnaps them.

After Abeer rescues them, Kuhu hugs Kunal in fear. They both share a few sweet moments.

It will be interesting to see how Abeer and Mishti react to Kunal and Kuhu’s relationship.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Spoiler, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Spoiler Alert, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Update, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui

past seven days