Kunal and Kuhu's emotional hug in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer will soon express his feelings to Mishti. Moreover, Kunal and Kuhu’s relationship will also blossom.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal is shocked to know that Mishti is with Abeer in the village.

Kunal hates Mishti and does not want her to be around his brother. Thus, he also decides to go to the village.

Kunal doesn’t want Mishti to come in between Abeer and him.

Kuhu accompanies Kunal to the village, but they are both unaware that they all will land in trouble as Swapan kidnaps them.

After Abeer rescues them, Kuhu hugs Kunal in fear. They both share a few sweet moments.

It will be interesting to see how Abeer and Mishti react to Kunal and Kuhu’s relationship.