Kunal and Kuhu's the first union spoiled by Kunal's bitter past in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 04:05 PM

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Kunal and Kuhu have developed feelings for each other and Meenakshi is not happy to see to see that, and she tries all possible way to separate them.

Kunal and Kuhu are finally united as Kunal comes to save Kuhu from jumping off the building.

Kuhu is all drunk and she insists that she clicks a the picture with Kunal in the market place.

Kunal will be busy handling Kuhu and Abeer and Mishti is extremely happy that Kunal is taking care of Kuhu.

Kunal gets shocked as he sees her ex-fiance Shewta there and Shewta comes to meet him.

Abeer is shocked and tries to take away Kunal while he stops to talk to Shewta and she tells him that she has returned to the city and she wishes to come back to him.

This will shock Kunal and Abeer both and this will cause issues and problems in Kunal and Kuhu's life.

It will be interesting to see how Kunal and Kuhu will deal with all this in their relationship and how will Abeer and Mishti help.

