Kunal and Kuhu's wedding called off in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

30 Jul 2019 12:26 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abeer and Mishti’s love story as began, and on the other hand Kunal and Kuhu wedding will be called off.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding day has finally arrived as everything is working well as per family but Mishti is in trouble.

And now Mishti will come to know the fact why Kunal is marrying Kuhu and he doesn’t love her.

Kunal and Meenakshi's conspiracy unfolds to her, Mishti is shocked and can't let her sister Kuhu's life be spoiled.

Mishti will thus call off Kunal and Kuhu's a wedding by telling all truth to Vishambhar, Rajvansh family is shocked as Maheshwari's calls off the wedding.

Kuhu is all mad in love and thus blames Mishti for always snatching away her happiness, not only this here Kunal instigates Abeer against Mishti.

It will be interesting to see if Abeer will support Mishti or no.

 

