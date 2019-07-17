Kunal and Shweta's intimate pictures go viral in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti’s love story will begin soon. Meanwhile, viewers will get to see a lot of drama during Kuhu and Kunal’s engagement, as Kunal and Shweta’s intimate pictures go viral, thus shocking everybody.



In the previous episode, Kunal works according to Meenakshi’s master plan and gets ready to marry Kuhu.



Kunal and Kuhu’s pre-marriage rituals begin. Shweta learns about Kunal’s wedding and comes to meet him. She apologizes for the bitter past and confesses her love for Kunal.



Shweta loses control and starts kissing Kunal. Meanwhile, someone clicks their pictures.



These pitures go viral during Kunal and Kuhu’s engagement, which shocks Kuhu and the entire family.



It will be interesting to see whether this is Meenakshi’s evil plan in order to break Kunal and Kuhu’s relationship.