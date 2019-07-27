Kunal announces marriage with Shweta in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kunal gives a big shock to everyone by declaring that he will be marrying Shweta and not Kuhu.

In the previous episode, Kunal and Meenakshi blackmail Mishti and tell her that she needs to break her relationship with Abeer. Kunal even tells her that if she doesn’t do so, he will dump Kuhu.

But this time, Mishti does not listen to Kunal. Instead, she runs towards Abeer and confesses her love to him.

The duo's love wins against Kunal and Meenakshi’s evil plan. Thus, Meenakshi asks Kunal to dump Kuhu and marry Shweta.

It will be interesting to see if Kunal complies. If so, how will Kuhu, Abeer, and Mishti react to this new development in their lives?