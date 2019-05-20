News

Kunal Bakshi to enter RadhaKrishn as Lord Indra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 May 2019 04:55 PM
MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary's larger than life love story Radha Krishn, which is currently keeping the audiences glued to its ongoing romantic track between Radha and Krishn, is all set to see an important character entry on the show very soon!
 
Actor Kunal Bakshi, who has in the past been seen on a host of different mythological shows, will be making a grand entry into RadhaKrishn as the rain god, Lord Indra. 
 
Invited by Kans to use him as another obstacle in the way of Radha and Krishn's desire to get married to each other, Lord Indra is all set to cause some devastation and chaos on the show, putting forward another dilemma in Krishn's way! 
 
Says a source,"Ahead in RadhaKrishn, Lord Indra is all set to play a pivotal role in the Govardhan Parvat story. He will initially be invited by Kans to his palace for bhoj, where Kans will instigate him by telling him that nobody respects him anymore. Soon after which he decides to cause some havoc and destruction through his powers. Once again, making Krishn take a stand to save his people."
