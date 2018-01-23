Kunal Banerjee to enter Zee Bangla’s Rani Rashmoni

Kolkata, January 22, 2018: Actor Kunal Banerjee, who was last seen in Colors Bangla’s Kajalata, has been roped in to essay a key role in Zee Bangla’s Rani Rashmoni.

In Rani Rashmoni, he will be seen playing the role of Shambhu.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Kunal shared, “In the previous interview I told you that I love challenges and this is again a challenging character. The character (of Shambhu) has negative shades…something that I had been looking for. I hail from a poor family…and after playing the role of Soumya, a guy who hailed from a rich family, in Kajalata, now I am playing a completely different role in Rani Rashmoni. The look is quite interesting. My entry will be shown soon. I hope to do good work. Let’s see.”

Kunal will also be seen portraying the role of God Biswakarma in Colors Bangla's upcoming mythological show Manasha. He said, “Everyone loves to work and when one gets to portray different characters the work becomes all the more interesting.”

Best wishes, Kunal!