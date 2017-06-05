Kunal Banerjee to play the male lead in Colors Bangla's Kajalata

Time to smile as we bring an update of Colors Bangla’s upcoming soap Kajalata!

Kajalata is about two girls namely Kajal and Lata with different personalities and newbies Anwesha Hazra and Debchandrima Singha Roy have been roped in to play Kajal and Lata respectively.

And what about the male lead?

Well, actor Kunal Banerjee, who earlier acted in Pandemonium and Naagleela, has bagged the male lead role in the upcoming Raj Chakraborty Production.

When Tellychakkar.com contacted Kunal to know more about his character in the daily, he said, “I am playing Soumya who belongs to a very rich and disciplined family. He is scared of his father (played by Budhadev) so whenever he is at home he is calm and behaves very politely but whenever he is out of home with his buddies he becomes Sam, who loves partying, bike race etc.”

So, he will be seen opposite which lead actress? He answered, “Well for the time being I will be seen romancing both the actresses.”

Veteran actress Tanima Sen, with whom Kunal earlier acted in Pandemonium, is also part of Kajalata. When asked how was it to work with her again, he said, “When I heard that she is also part of this project the one word that came out of my mouth was ‘wow’. I consider myself lucky that in this short span of my acting career this is my second project with an actress like her.”

Now coming to the plot, it will narrate the journey of two families: the Das family and the Bose family. The Das family is vaishnavite, like most families in Krishnapur. The mistress of this household is Nanibala who strongly believes that only a woman can hold a family together and also has transmitted her belief to her granddaughter Lata. And instead of letting her attend school, she has trained her to manage the household affairs efficiently.

Lata’s father Keshab, who manages their family shop, had once fallen for Manjari – the girl living in the opposite Bose house. Manjari’s mother Shova had caught them together. When Shova had approached Nanibala for their marriage she refused instantly. After this incident, Shova and Nanibala, who once were friends, have now become enemies.

Kajal is Manjari’s daughter, who is a meritorious student and studies in a college in Kolkata, commuting every day from Krishnapur and back. So, what happens to Kajal and Lata when their paths cross? This is what the viewers will have to find out by watching the serial.

Tanima Sen is playing Shobha while Swagata Mukherjee will be seen as Nanibala.

So, gear up for the show. From 26 June, Kajalata will be aired at 6 pm.

