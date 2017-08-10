Actor Kunal Bhatia, who is known for his stint in Sajan Ghar Jana Ha and Jodha Akbar, has signed a new TV show.

Kunal is roped in for Star Plus’ Aarambh- Kahani Devsena Ki (Rose Audio Visuals). He will play the character of transgender.

According to our sources, Kunal will depict the role of Manikarnika who will be twin brother of Devsena (Karthika Nair). He will be blessed with super natural power and his intention will be to get the prestigious throne.

However, a throne can belong only to a woman hence Manikarnika will transform himself into a transgender to chase the throne.

We could not get through Kunal for his comment.

Checkout the above picture of Kunal in his look for Aarambh!