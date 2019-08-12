News

Kunal confronts Parul for upsetting Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

12 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti’s love story will soon begin, but Meenakshi is creating a lot of problems for them.

In the previous episode, it was seen that Parul comes to know about Meenkashi’s mind games and the fact that she wants to break Kunal and Kuhu’s marriage.

Parul doesn’t want her to ruin Kunal's happiness. She thus confronts Meenakshi and requests her not to break the alliance. She tells her that Kuhu is perfect for Kunal.

In the upcoming episode, because Meenakshi doesn’t want this to happen, she sheds crocodile tears before Kunal.

An angry Kunal thus lashes out at Parul for upsetting his mother.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

 
