MUMBAI: Abeer and Mishti finally confess their love for each other, but in the upcoming story of Star Plus show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, will unfold big twists and turn.



Unfortunately, Meenakshi and Kunal tell Misht to stay away from Abeer. She warns Mishti to forget Abeer if she wants Kunal and Kuhu’s marriage to happen.