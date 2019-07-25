News

Kunal to DUMP Kuhu on WEDDING DAY in Star Plus Yeh RIshtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 08:44 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama and is getting interesting with every episode. Abeer and Mishti have fallen in love with each other. Now, Meenakshi, Kunal, and Kuhu are trying to break their relationship, because Meenakshi doesn’t like Mishti. Moreover, she doesn’t like Kuhu either and tries to create misunderstandings between Kunal and her. However, Kunal and Kuhu get engaged despite all odds.

We have seen how Kuhu has helped Kunal and trapped Mishti in a shocking scandal. She has mailed pictures of Kunal and Shweta's kiss from Mishti's account.

However, Abeer trusts Mishti and takes a stand for her in front of Kunal, Meenakshi, and others.

In the upcoming episode, Mishti is shocked to learn that Kuhu is responsible for sending the email to Kunal. Kuhu is caught red handed by Mishti. However, Kunal, who has influenced Kuhu, will ensure that Meenakshi and he, who are the real masterminds behind this, are not exposed.

Adding more spice to the drama, Meenakshi now orders Kunal to marry Shweta instead of Kuhu. Thus, Kuhu decides to support Kunal in separating Abeer and Mishti as she does not want to lose him. She is unaware that Kunal does not love her and is just using her.  

Moreover, Kunal will be seen ditching Kuhu on the wedding day.

How will things turn out for both couples? Let’s wait and watch!

