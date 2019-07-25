News

Kunal feels guilty about betraying Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 09:16 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti have fallen in love with each other. Now, Meenakshi, Kunal, and Kuhu are trying to break their relationship, because Meenakshi doesn’t like Mishti. Moreover, she doesn’t like Kuhu either and tries to create misunderstandings between Kunal and her.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal has made a confession in front of the Maheshwari family that he likes Kuhu and that he has been doing whatever it takes to make this relationship work.

Kunal makes it very clear to Meenakshi that he is just faking this.

Meenakshi is happy to see that Kunal is supporting her, but she knows that he is feeling guilty about betraying Kuhu.

Kuna is unaware of the fact that he is developing feelings for Kuhu, which he is ignoring.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Kunal and Kuhu will handle their relationship in the future. 

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days