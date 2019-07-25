Kunal feels guilty about betraying Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti have fallen in love with each other. Now, Meenakshi, Kunal, and Kuhu are trying to break their relationship, because Meenakshi doesn’t like Mishti. Moreover, she doesn’t like Kuhu either and tries to create misunderstandings between Kunal and her.



In the upcoming episode, Kunal has made a confession in front of the Maheshwari family that he likes Kuhu and that he has been doing whatever it takes to make this relationship work.



Kunal makes it very clear to Meenakshi that he is just faking this.



Meenakshi is happy to see that Kunal is supporting her, but she knows that he is feeling guilty about betraying Kuhu.



Kuna is unaware of the fact that he is developing feelings for Kuhu, which he is ignoring.



Well, it will be interesting to see how Kunal and Kuhu will handle their relationship in the future.