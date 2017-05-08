Kunal to get arrested in Ek Shringar Swabhimaan

Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) has recently hit the milestone of 100 episodes, and the series is coming up with more high voltage dramatic tracks in each episodes.

Recently, viewers saw how Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) left no stone unturned to teach Nand Kishore (Vinay Jain) a lesson for humiliating Sharda (Prachee Shah Pandya). After assuming him to cause embarrassment to Sharda, Meghna has been craeting troubles for him.

Now, we hear that this time Meghna’s actions are going to take a wrong turn, landing Kunal (Sahil Uppal) in a soup. Wondering what’s going to happen next? Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes, Kunal will meet with an accident and Nand Kishore and Kunal will offer monetary help to the person whose vehicle was damaged due to Kunal’s car. On the other hand, Meghna will call up the media when she will overhear Nand Kishore talking about giving monetary help to someone over the phone. The media will reach the spot and blame Nand Kishore for bribing but after a series of dramatic events, Kunal will get arrested by the police.”

“Meghna will further feel guilty about her mistake because of which Kunal landed up in jail. She will have an emotional breakdown when she will meet Kunal in the jail,” added the source.

When we contacted Sahil, he commented, “It was a good scene between father-son in the jail. I totally enjoyed shooting for the scene which was also quite emotional. Jail mein machchar wala pani pi ke bhi mazaa aaya (laughs).”

What will be the consequences of Meghna’s act? The upcoming episodes of the popular daily will unearth the answer of these questions.

Keep reading this space for more updates.