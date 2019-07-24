Kunal irked by Abeer and Mishti's romance in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti have fallen in love with each other. Now, Meenakshi, Kunal, and Kuhu are trying to break their relationship, because Meenakshi doesn’t like Mishti.

In the previous episode, Abeer wanted to make Mishti wear a bangle, but she doesn’t give in so easily.

Abeer and Mishti then share some romantic moments. Mishti visualizes Abeer coming close to kiss her, but when she opens her eyes, Abeer is standing in front of her and laughing at her.

Mishti thus gets ready to cut off Abeer’s hair with a pair of scissors. Abeer tries to escape but slips and falls down.

She helps Abeer get up, and once again, the audience will witness them romancing one another.

Meanwhile, Kunal is irked on seeing their loving nokh jhok.

It will be interesting to see what Kunal does next to break Abeer and Mishti’s relationship.