Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Kunal Jaisingh believes in staying grounded

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2018 03:02 PM

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Jaisingh of Ishqbaaaz fame says success shouldn't go to your head.

He is currently seen playing the role of Omkara Singh Oberoi in the Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz, and is being loved by the audience.

Kunal said, "Just like how nothing is permanent in life, success too is a phase in life. All the admiration and adulation coming my way in the last two years for being part of Ishqbaaaz reiterates the fact that I am doing something right.”

What do you think about Kunal Jaisingh?

"However, one must always stay grounded," he added.

(Source: IANS)
Tags > Kunal Jaisingh, Omkara Singh Oberoi, Ishqbaaa, Ishqbaaaz, Nakkul Mehta, Surbhi Chandana, Shrenu, Mansi Shrivastava,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special screening of Dil Junglee

Saqib Saleem
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Naura
Naura
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days