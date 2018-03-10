Kunal Jaisingh believes in staying grounded

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Jaisingh of Ishqbaaaz fame says success shouldn't go to your head.

He is currently seen playing the role of Omkara Singh Oberoi in the Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz, and is being loved by the audience.

Kunal said, "Just like how nothing is permanent in life, success too is a phase in life. All the admiration and adulation coming my way in the last two years for being part of Ishqbaaaz reiterates the fact that I am doing something right.”

"However, one must always stay grounded," he added.

(Source: IANS)