Loyal viewers of Rajshri Productions’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan are now expecting some happy moments after Karan (Samridh Bawa) and Naina's (Ankitta Sharma) tense wedding.

But the biggest drama is yet to unfold in the upcoming episodes followed by a big revelation.

Viewers are already aware of the secret that Sandhya (Suchitra Pillai) and Nirmala (Shweta Mahadik) have been hiding since 25 years that Kunal is not a Chauhan. He is Sandhya’s son.

Now, it’s time for the Chauhan family to learn the truth… Read on –

Our source informs us, “Nandkishore (Vinay Jain) will finally learn that Kunal is not his son. This revelation will conjure up a big emotional drama in the house. Nandkishore will try to use this opportunity to separate Kunal and Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan). He will ask Kunal to divorce Meghna and get married to Saavri (Gulki Joshi). If he does what his father wants, will he prove that he rightfully belongs to the Chauhan family. Kunal will be given only 24 hours to mull over it and decide.”

(Also Read: Saavri to get arrested on Colors’ Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan)

Quite a difficult choice for Kunal indeed!!!

We further came to know, He will finally decide to leave the house being unable to take a decision according to Nandkishore’s orders.

Sahil commented, “It was quite an emotional scene and I actually got emotional while shooting for it. I am very close to my family and I could relate to it. We share such a lovely bond with everyone on sets that I could really feel the emotions.”

There is a lot of drama in store for the viewers ahead!

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.