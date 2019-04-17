News
Kunal Pant and Asmita Jaggi bag Salman Khan's next for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about Sony TV’s upcoming show Special Operation Team
We also reported exclusively about Pooja Gor and Yudishtir Singh being roped in for the show
The show will focus on scams and scandals of our country that need attention and will be produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Salman Khan Productions.
Now, the latest update is that Kunal Pant and Asmita Jaggi will be playing pivotal roles in the project.
A close source to the project said, 'Kunal will play an interesting character called Madan, whereas Ashmita will play the pivotal role of Chandrika.'
Kunal’s claim to fame is Sadda Adda, whereas Ashmita was a part of Channel V’s popular show Swim Team.
We tried contacting Kunal and Ashmita, but they remained unavailable for comment.
