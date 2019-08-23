News

Kunal refuses to give Kuhu her rights as his wife in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 04:51 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama.

Abeer and Mishti are planning something big to expose Meenakshi’s dirty game. Meanwhile, Kunal and Kuhu get married despite Kunal not wanting the marriage.

In the upcoming episode, he blames Meenakshi for putting him in a condition where he has no way out.

Kuhu, who is unaware of the reality, is happy that her dream has come true.

When the couple reaches Rajvansh house, Kunal shows his true colours. He refuses to share the room with Kuhu or give her rights as his wife, leaving her shocked.

It will be interesting to see how Kuhu handles this situation.

Will she be able to win Kunal’s love and work towards this marriage?

