News

Kunal restless to marry Kuhu under pressure in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 02:25 PM

MUMBAIThe upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Kuhu is madly in love with Kunal. 

However, Kunal was just playing love drama with a sole motive to use Kuhu to separate Abeer and Mishti. 

Kuhu being blind in love fails to see other side of Kunal. 

Now due to Abeer, Meenakshi is left with no other option than to make Kunal marry Kuhu. 

Meenakshi thus changes her decision and asks Kunal to return back and marry Kuhu. 

Kunal thus comes back but is not ready for the marriage. Moreover, Kunal gets restless to marry Kuhu under pressure. 

 It will be interesting to see what Kunal will do now.

Tags > Kunal, Kuhu, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Mishti, Abir, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days