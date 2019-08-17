Kunal restless to marry Kuhu under pressure in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Kuhu is madly in love with Kunal.



However, Kunal was just playing love drama with a sole motive to use Kuhu to separate Abeer and Mishti.



Kuhu being blind in love fails to see other side of Kunal.

Now due to Abeer, Meenakshi is left with no other option than to make Kunal marry Kuhu.

Meenakshi thus changes her decision and asks Kunal to return back and marry Kuhu.



Kunal thus comes back but is not ready for the marriage. Moreover, Kunal gets restless to marry Kuhu under pressure.



It will be interesting to see what Kunal will do now.