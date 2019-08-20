Kunal returns to marry Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new dhamaka.

Kunal has run away from the house just before his wedding with Kuhu.

Meanwhile, at the Rajvansh house, Abeer warns Meenakshi.

Abeer then takes a shocking step. He makes Atul dress up as a groom and take the baraat to the Maheshwari house.

Atul is very apprehensive about this, whileAbeer goes after Meenakshi and thus confronts Kunal.

Abeer asks Kunal to choose between his love for Kuhu and what his mother wants.

Kunal is in a dilemma but eventually chooses Kuhu. He reaches her house just before jaimala ceremony.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.