Kunal reveals the truth to Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase exciting drama.



It was earlier seen that Kuhu confesses her real story of love for Kunal. Kunal feels guilty about cheating Kuhu, as he does not love her.



Kunal feels he is just obeying Meenakshi’s orders and does not want to betray Kuhu.



During the bachelor's party, Kunal gets drunk and heads to Maheshwari house.



He decides to confess the big truth to Kuhu.



Kunal will tell her that he does not love her and was just putting up an act on his mother's instructions.



It will be interesting to see how Kuhu reacts to this.



