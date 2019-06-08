Kunal’s HUGE secret revealed to Abeer and Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: High-voltage drama will soon unfold between Abeer (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) as they learn about Kunal’s (Ritvik Arora) birth identity in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal is heartbroken as Mishti has rejected his marriage proposal.

Mishti believes that Kunal is not the perfect match for her, which makes Kunal upset.

Kunal vows not let Mishti come into his family, which makes Abeer restless as he loves Mishti.

Apart from the complicated love story, a huge secret is revealed in a discussion between Parul and Meenakshi, who talk about the relationship between Abeer and Kunal.

Meenakshi asks Parul to never let this secret out.

However, this secret is revealed to Abeer and Mishti, and they try to hide it from Kunal.