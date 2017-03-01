Kunal to surprise Meghna in Colors’ Swabhimaan

Colors’ popular show Ek Shringar - Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is bringing forth lots of twists and turns with its ongoing episodes.

While the plot is replete with family drama, audience will witness some happy moments as well.

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes, viewers will enjoy some warm moments between Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Kunal (Sahil Uppal). Meghna will join office soon and for her convenience, Kunal will surprise her by gifting a luxury car.

Read on to know how Kunal will surprise Meghna with the car –

Kunal will refuse to drop Meghna to the office and just when Meghna will be about to book a cab, she will notice a big car wrapped as a gift outside the house. Meghna will start wondering about it and then Kunal will unwrap the happiness.

We tried reaching Sangeita but she remained unavailable for a comment.

That’s a lovely surprise for the girl indeed.