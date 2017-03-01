Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra

quickie
Ekroop Bedi

I want to go on a quickie date with SRK: Ekroop Bedi

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Kunal to surprise Meghna in Colors’ Swabhimaan

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Mar 2017 01:59 PM

Colors’ popular show Ek Shringar - Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is bringing forth lots of twists and turns with its ongoing episodes.

While the plot is replete with family drama, audience will witness some happy moments as well. 

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes, viewers will enjoy some warm moments between Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Kunal (Sahil Uppal). Meghna will join office soon and for her convenience, Kunal will surprise her by gifting a luxury car.

Read on to know how Kunal will surprise Meghna with the car –

Kunal will refuse to drop Meghna to the office and just when Meghna will be about to book a cab, she will notice a big car wrapped as a gift outside the house. Meghna will start wondering about it and then Kunal will unwrap the happiness.

We tried reaching Sangeita but she remained unavailable for a comment.  

That’s a lovely surprise for the girl indeed.

Tags > Colors, Swabhimaan, Rajshri Productions, Sahil Uppal, Sangeita Chauhaan, surprise,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top