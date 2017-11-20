Gear up for another breaking news from the TellyChakkar stable! Star Plus is all set to inject a strong dose of drama to its content line-up.

Hemal Thakkar and Bollywood veteran, Paresh Rawal’s production venture – Playtime Creationn, which has produced shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal on Colors, Teen Bahuraniyaan on Zee TV, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan on Sahara One among many more will now launch an intriguing show for the channel.

According to sources, the show will be based on the concept of how good triumphs over evil.

The source said, “Kunal Verma, who was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors. The pilot for the show has already been shot.”

We tried to get in touch with Kunal but he remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for exclusive updates in the world of television!