Kunal's drunken drama to expose Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti are in love, but Kunal, Kuhu, and Meenakshi want to break their relationship.



In the previous episode, we have seen that Meenakshi threatened Mishti and asked her to stay away from Abeer.



She is also thinking of a way to throw Kuhu out from Kunal’s life.



In the upcoming episode, Kunal gets drunk and sneaks into Kuhu’s home.



In his drunken state, he confesses to Kuhu that he loves her and is only doing all this on Meenakshi's instructions.



It will be interesting to see whether Kunal exposes Meenakshi.