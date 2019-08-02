News

Kunal's drunken drama to expose Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 01:55 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti are in love, but Kunal, Kuhu, and Meenakshi want to break their relationship.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Meenakshi threatened Mishti and asked her to stay away from Abeer.

She is also thinking of a way to throw Kuhu out from Kunal’s life.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal gets drunk and sneaks into Kuhu’s home.

In his drunken state, he confesses to Kuhu that he loves her and is only doing all this on Meenakshi's instructions.

It will be interesting to see whether Kunal exposes Meenakshi. 

 
Tags > Kunal, Meenakshi, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kuhu, Abir, Mishti, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali

past seven days