Kunal's huge lie in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. In the upcoming episode, the families will come to know about Abeer’s feelings for Mishti.

Meanwhile, there is an income tax raid at the Maheshwari house.

When Kunal comes home, Meenakshi and Parul start questioning him about how he got the news, but he makes an excuse that he wants to go to the farmhouse for one day.

Kunal lies to Meenakshi and calls up Kuhu.

Kunal wants to see what Abeer and Mishti are doing together under the pretext of NGO work.

Shockingly, Kunal suspects foul play against Mishti and goes to keep an eye on Abeer and Mishti.

It will be interesting to see if Kunal learns about Abeer’s feelings for Mishti.