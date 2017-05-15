Kunal's romantic surprise for Meghna in Colors’ Swabhimaan

Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is high on emotional drama in its ongoing episodes.

Recently, we have seen how Meghna’s (Sangeita Chauhaan) plan to teach Nand Kishore (Vinay Jain) a lesson backfired, and Kunal (Sahil Uppal) landed up in jail. Meghna had been devastated to see Kunal in trouble because of her and was finding no peace.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the show Kunal will be released from the jail and some happy moments will be witnessed by the audience.

Kunal would be upset to see Meghna in guilt therefore, he will plan to cheer her up in a very cute way.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Kunal will organize a romantic surprise for Meghna to let her forget all sorrows. He will decorate the room with candles and flowers and welcome her in a very innovative way. Meghna will become emotional to see the surprise. The duo will share an emotional conversation and spend some romantic moments together.”

We tried reaching out to Sangeita but she remained unavailable for comments.

Are you excited for this track? Do share your excitement with us.